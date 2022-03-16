Take the chateau with you wherever you go with Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling. Blended Riesling grapes from vineyards throughout Washington’s Columbia Valley make this a refreshing white wine with a crisp and fruity taste. Columbia Valley Riesling is a flavorful, food-friendly Riesling wine. This medium-bodied dry white wine is crafted for freshness and balance. Bright flavors of white peach, green apple, mango and lemon-lime bring a fruit character to this bottle of wine that is balanced with subtle mineral notes and lovely floral aromas. Add a touch of elegance to weeknight dinner with a glass of white wine, or elevate a relaxing picnic with this bright and crisp bottle of wine. These bottles are easy to take with you for any occasion. Riesling wine is possibly the ultimate food pairing wine, ideal for serving with grilled seafood, mussels or spicy Korean chicken wings.Wine bottles are 750 ml and have an 12% ABV.