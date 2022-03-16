Sweet lime zest, peach, and minerality intertwine across the palate in a balanced core of dry, refreshing acidity. Our Chateau Ste. Michelle Dry Riesling from Columbia Valley is expressive and flavorful, truly showcasing the vibrancy of the region’s ability to consistently produce world class wines. Select vineyard lots and stainless-steel tank fermentation result in a well-integrated, elegant, and food-friendly quaff with natural fresh fruit character. The mouthwatering juicy finish of this white wine makes this Chateau Ste. Michelle Dry Riesling an ideal match as a mignonette for freshly shucked oysters or chilled seafood.

Dry, refreshing style of white wine with beautiful fruit flavors

This white wine is 100% Riesling

Columbia Valley AVA in Washington State is known for world class Rieslings