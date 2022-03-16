Chateau Ste Michelle Dry Riesling White Wine Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Chateau Ste Michelle Dry Riesling White Wine Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Chateau Ste Michelle Dry Riesling White Wine Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Chateau Ste Michelle Dry Riesling White Wine Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Chateau Ste Michelle Dry Riesling White Wine

750 mLUPC: 0008858664289
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 3

Product Details

Sweet lime zest, peach, and minerality intertwine across the palate in a balanced core of dry, refreshing acidity. Our Chateau Ste. Michelle Dry Riesling from Columbia Valley is expressive and flavorful, truly showcasing the vibrancy of the region’s ability to consistently produce world class wines. Select vineyard lots and stainless-steel tank fermentation result in a well-integrated, elegant, and food-friendly quaff with natural fresh fruit character. The mouthwatering juicy finish of this white wine makes this Chateau Ste. Michelle Dry Riesling an ideal match as a mignonette for freshly shucked oysters or chilled seafood.

  • Dry, refreshing style of white wine with beautiful fruit flavors
  • This white wine is 100% Riesling
  • Columbia Valley AVA in Washington State is known for world class Rieslings

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories118.4
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Total Carbohydrate5.5g2%
Protein0.1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More