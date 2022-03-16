Chateau Ste Michelle Elements Peach Ginger White Blend White Wine Perspective: front
Chateau Ste Michelle Elements Peach Ginger White Blend White Wine Perspective: back
Chateau Ste Michelle Elements Peach Ginger White Blend White Wine Perspective: left
Chateau Ste Michelle Elements Peach Ginger White Blend White Wine Perspective: right
Chateau Ste Michelle Elements Peach Ginger White Blend White Wine Perspective: top
Chateau Ste Michelle Elements Peach Ginger White Blend White Wine Perspective: bottom
Chateau Ste Michelle Elements Peach Ginger White Blend White Wine

750 mL UPC: 0008858601180
Located in AISLE 2

Product Details

This decadent white wine from Chateau Ste. Michelle drips with flavors of fresh, ripe peaches and just the right amount of ginger spice. It is yumminess in a glass. Each bottle of Chateau Ste. Michelle’s Elements Peach Ginger White wine contains about 5 glasses of wine. Our Elements Peach Ginger is a crisp white wine made from our renowned Riesling grapes.

  • Average analysis per 5-ounce: 90 calories, 3.9 grams of carbs, 0.0 grams of protein, 0.0 grams of fat
  • Grapes are sourced from over 30 family-owned farms and estate vineyards in Washington state
  • Enjoy this wine on its own or craft a cocktail with fresh fruit and ice
  • Tastefully infused elements of peach and ginger intermingle with this fizzy, crisp wine to create the perfect balance of flavors
  • Each 5 ounce serving is 90 calories with no added sugar
  • Convenient screw top wine bottle