Chateau Ste. Michelle Harvest Select Riesling White Wine
Our Harvest Select Riesling is made in a slightly sweeter style than our Columbia Valley Riesling but still shows the classic Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling character. It offers rich flavors of ripe peaches balanced with crisp Washington Riesling acidity. It's like a bowl of fruit in a glass!
- White wine from Columbia Valley in Washington
- Riesling wine that is lush & Inviting without oak impact
- Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling paris well with fresh fruit, spring rolls, fried and steamed fish, and Asian food