This Indian Wells Cabernet Sauvignon from Chateau Ste. Michelle is rich and concentrated, showcasing the fruit forward, New World style. Ripe dark fruit flavors of black cherry, blackberry, and blueberry blend together with savory baking spices and just a touch of black pepper from a small addition of Syrah. The oak is well-integrated and provides a core structure of tannin and balance, making this red wine an ideal pairing for beef dishes, tomato based pastas, and BBQ.

Red wine pairs well with burgers, lamb, stew and prosciutto

Cabernet Sauvignon aged 22 months in 39% new American and French Oak

Chateau Ste. Michelle red wine is a blend of 89% Cabernet Sauvignon and 11% Syrah

Full-bodied Cabernet with dark fruit aromas and flavors of red plum, black cherry, blueberry and mint