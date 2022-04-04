Chateau Ste. Michelle Merlot Red Wine Perspective: front
Chateau Ste. Michelle Merlot Red Wine
Chateau Ste. Michelle Merlot Red Wine
Chateau Ste. Michelle Merlot Red Wine
Chateau Ste. Michelle Merlot Red Wine
Chateau Ste. Michelle Merlot Red Wine
Chateau Ste. Michelle Merlot Red Wine

750 mLUPC: 0008858660283
This approachable, fruit forward Columbia Valley Merlot from Chateau Ste. Michelle delivers complex and layered fruit flavors. An every-day drinker with ripe notes of red cherries, blackberry, and vanilla spice that coat the palate. The integrated oak regiment balances savory, supple tannins and lends to a wonderful, rich and lasting finish. Pair this Chateau Ste. Michelle Merlot red wine with charcuterie, salty cheeses, or a backyard BBQ.

  • Columbia Valley AVA sourcing in Washington State
  • Merlot is blended with 10% Syrah, 5% Cabernet Sauvignon for additional nuance
  • Match with robust cheeses and charcuterie, back yard BBQ cheeseburgers, or pork sliders with coleslaw.