This approachable, fruit forward Columbia Valley Merlot from Chateau Ste. Michelle delivers complex and layered fruit flavors. An every-day drinker with ripe notes of red cherries, blackberry, and vanilla spice that coat the palate. The integrated oak regiment balances savory, supple tannins and lends to a wonderful, rich and lasting finish. Pair this Chateau Ste. Michelle Merlot red wine with charcuterie, salty cheeses, or a backyard BBQ.

Columbia Valley AVA sourcing in Washington State

Merlot is blended with 10% Syrah, 5% Cabernet Sauvignon for additional nuance

Match with robust cheeses and charcuterie, back yard BBQ cheeseburgers, or pork sliders with coleslaw.