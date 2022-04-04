Hover to Zoom
Chateau Ste. Michelle Merlot Red Wine
750 mLUPC: 0008858660283
This approachable, fruit forward Columbia Valley Merlot from Chateau Ste. Michelle delivers complex and layered fruit flavors. An every-day drinker with ripe notes of red cherries, blackberry, and vanilla spice that coat the palate. The integrated oak regiment balances savory, supple tannins and lends to a wonderful, rich and lasting finish. Pair this Chateau Ste. Michelle Merlot red wine with charcuterie, salty cheeses, or a backyard BBQ.
- Columbia Valley AVA sourcing in Washington State
- Merlot is blended with 10% Syrah, 5% Cabernet Sauvignon for additional nuance
- Match with robust cheeses and charcuterie, back yard BBQ cheeseburgers, or pork sliders with coleslaw.