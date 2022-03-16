Delicate in fruit expression and character, this crisp Columbia Valley Sauvignon Blanc delivers flavors of melons, grapefruit, and fresh green herbs. Chateau Ste. Michelle's Sauvignon Blanc white wine is wonderfully balanced and bright, the stable stream of acidity depicts the cool vineyard site sourcing throughout this region in Washington State. Lively yet subtle, this white wine serves as a perfect accompaniment to freshly shucked oysters, delicate crab with herb butter, and light salads with citrus vinaigrette and goat cheese.

100% Sauvignon Blanc sourced from Columbia Valley vineyard sites

White wine with notes of melon, crisp apple, and grapefruit

Great pairing with chicken, clams, halibut, oysters

100% Stainless Steel fermentation to preserve fresh fruit acidity

Lively acidity and expressive aromas and flavor