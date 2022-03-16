Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Chateau Ste Michelle Sauvignon Blanc White Wine
750 mLUPC: 0008858663098
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 3
Product Details
Delicate in fruit expression and character, this crisp Columbia Valley Sauvignon Blanc delivers flavors of melons, grapefruit, and fresh green herbs. Chateau Ste. Michelle's Sauvignon Blanc white wine is wonderfully balanced and bright, the stable stream of acidity depicts the cool vineyard site sourcing throughout this region in Washington State. Lively yet subtle, this white wine serves as a perfect accompaniment to freshly shucked oysters, delicate crab with herb butter, and light salads with citrus vinaigrette and goat cheese.
- 100% Sauvignon Blanc sourced from Columbia Valley vineyard sites
- White wine with notes of melon, crisp apple, and grapefruit
- Great pairing with chicken, clams, halibut, oysters
- 100% Stainless Steel fermentation to preserve fresh fruit acidity
- Lively acidity and expressive aromas and flavor