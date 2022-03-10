Hover to Zoom
Chebe Gluten-Free All-Purpose Bread Mix
7.5 ozUPC: 0069730110057
Product Details
- Delicious By Nature™
- Gluten Free
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
8.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium190mg8%
Total Carbohydrate22g7%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg4%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Manioc ( Tapioca ) Flour , Modified Manioc Starch , ( 100% Manioc ) , Iodine-Free Sea Salt , Cream of Tartar , Sodium Bicarbonate .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
