Hover to Zoom
Chebe Gluten Free Focaccia Mix
7.5 OzUPC: 0069730110067
Purchase Options
Product Details
- Certified Gluten Free
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Kosher Certified
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp dry mix (27 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium190mg7.92%
Total Carbohydrate22g7.33%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.1mg6.11%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Manioc (Tapioca) Flour, Modified Manioc Starch (100% Manioc), Iodine-free Sea Salt, Cream of Tartar, Sodium Bicarbonate, Rosemary, Basil
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More