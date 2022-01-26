Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Canola, Palm, Soybean, Sunflower), Wheat Flour, Enriched Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Spices, Corn Meal, Monosodium Glutamate, Leavening (Disodium Dihydrogen Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dextrose, Annatto (Color), Spice and Coloring, Whey (Milk), Natural Flavor

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

