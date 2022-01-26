Checkers®/Rally's® Famous Seasoned Fries Perspective: front
Checkers®/Rally's® Famous Seasoned Fries
Checkers®/Rally's® Famous Seasoned Fries
Checkers®/Rally's® Famous Seasoned Fries
Checkers®/Rally's® Famous Seasoned Fries
Checkers®/Rally's® Famous Seasoned Fries

28 ozUPC: 0004330130581
Checkers & Rally's Famous Fries Frozen French Fried Potatoes are seasoned to bring you a memorable taste experience. They're crispy, crunchy and delicious, making them ideal for serving with burgers or by themselves. These frozen potatoes are easy to prepare and come in a 28 oz package. They're also free of trans fat and cholesterol. Checkers & Rally's Famous Fries Crispy French Fried Seasoned Potatoes: 0g trans fat per serving Serve with burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches or enjoy by themselves Just the right amount of seasoning Crispy, crunchy and delicious One of a kind flavor Easy to prepare Cholesterol-free Includes one 28 oz. bag of Checkers/Rally's Famous Seasoned Fries 0g trans fat per serving Serve with burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches or enjoy by themselves Crispy, crunchy and delicious Just the right amount of seasoning

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3oz (84 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2.5g
Monounsaturated Fat3.5g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium390mg16.96%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium16mg2%
Iron0.42mg2%
Potassium260mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Canola, Palm, Soybean, Sunflower), Wheat Flour, Enriched Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Spices, Corn Meal, Monosodium Glutamate, Leavening (Disodium Dihydrogen Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dextrose, Annatto (Color), Spice and Coloring, Whey (Milk), Natural Flavor

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

