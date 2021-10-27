Cheerios™ 100% Whole Grain Oats Cereal Large Size Perspective: front
Cheerios™ 100% Whole Grain Oats Cereal Large Size Perspective: back
Cheerios™ 100% Whole Grain Oats Cereal Large Size Perspective: left
Cheerios™ 100% Whole Grain Oats Cereal Large Size Perspective: right
Cheerios™ 100% Whole Grain Oats Cereal Large Size Perspective: top
Cheerios™ 100% Whole Grain Oats Cereal Large Size Perspective: bottom
Cheerios™ 100% Whole Grain Oats Cereal Large Size

12 ozUPC: 0001600048772
Big G Cereal Original Cheerios Gluten Free Cereal provides a wholesome option to start your day. Made with 100% whole grain oats, these tasty little Cheerios cereal Os are perfect for a quick breakfast or toddler snacks. Whether you're looking for delicious snacks, trail mix ingredients or a breakfast cereal for the whole family, General Mills cereals spread goodness from tots to grown-ups.

  • One 12 oz Large Size box of Big G Cereal Original Cheerios Gluten Free Cereal
  • This heart healthy cereal is cholesterol free, saturated fat free and contains 1 g of soluble fiber per serving
  • Simply made whole grain cereal with 100% whole grain oats and no artificial flavors or colors
  • A kosher, gluten free cereal perfectly sized for toddlers to practice their self-feeding skills
  • Serve this whole grain cereal with milk for a quick kids breakfast or alone as hear healthy snacks
  • Each cereal box contains eight 1.5-cup servings of toasted oat cereal and is easy to store in your pantry

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3.08%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg5.83%
Total Carbohydrate20g6.67%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar1g
Protein3g
Calcium100mg10%
Iron8mg44.44%
Magnesium32mg8%
Niacin5mg25%
Phosphorus100mg10%
Potassium180mg5.14%
Riboflavin0.03mg1.76%
Thiamin0.38mg25.33%
Vitamin A500Number of International Units10%
Vitamin C6mg10%
Vitamin D40Number of International Units10%
Zinc3.8mg25.33%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Whole Grain Oats, Corn Starch, Sugar, Salt, Tripotassium Phosphate.Vitamin E (Mixed Tocopherols) Added To Preserve Freshness.Vitamins and Minerals: Calcium Carbonate, Iron and Zinc (Mineral Nutrients), Vitamin C (Sodium Ascorbate), A B Vitamin (Niacinamide), Vitamin B, (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin A (Palmitate), Vitamin B, (Thiamin Mononitrate), A B Vitamin (Folic Acid), Vitamin B12, Vitamin D3

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
