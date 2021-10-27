Cheerios™ 100% Whole Grain Oats Cereal Large Size
Product Details
Big G Cereal Original Cheerios Gluten Free Cereal provides a wholesome option to start your day. Made with 100% whole grain oats, these tasty little Cheerios cereal Os are perfect for a quick breakfast or toddler snacks. Whether you're looking for delicious snacks, trail mix ingredients or a breakfast cereal for the whole family, General Mills cereals spread goodness from tots to grown-ups.
- One 12 oz Large Size box of Big G Cereal Original Cheerios Gluten Free Cereal
- This heart healthy cereal is cholesterol free, saturated fat free and contains 1 g of soluble fiber per serving
- Simply made whole grain cereal with 100% whole grain oats and no artificial flavors or colors
- A kosher, gluten free cereal perfectly sized for toddlers to practice their self-feeding skills
- Serve this whole grain cereal with milk for a quick kids breakfast or alone as hear healthy snacks
- Each cereal box contains eight 1.5-cup servings of toasted oat cereal and is easy to store in your pantry
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Whole Grain Oats, Corn Starch, Sugar, Salt, Tripotassium Phosphate.Vitamin E (Mixed Tocopherols) Added To Preserve Freshness.Vitamins and Minerals: Calcium Carbonate, Iron and Zinc (Mineral Nutrients), Vitamin C (Sodium Ascorbate), A B Vitamin (Niacinamide), Vitamin B, (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin A (Palmitate), Vitamin B, (Thiamin Mononitrate), A B Vitamin (Folic Acid), Vitamin B12, Vitamin D3
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More