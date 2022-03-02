Ingredients

Whole Grain Oats, Whole Grain Corn, Sugar, Corn Starch, Whole Grain Rice, Corn Bran, Whole Grain Sorghum, Whole Grain Millet, Brown Sugar Syrup, Salt, Tripotassium Phosphate, Color (Caramel Color, Annatto Extract).Vitamin E (Mixed Tocopherols) Added To Preserve Freshness.Vitamins and Minerals: Calcium Carbonate, Iron and Zinc (Mineral Nutrients), A B Vitamin (Niacinamide), Vitamin C (Sodium Ascorbate), A B Vitamin (Calcium Pantothenate), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B1 (Thiamin Mononitrate), A B Vitamin (Folic Acid), Vitamin B12, Vitamin A (Palmitate), Vitamin D3

Allergen Info

Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More