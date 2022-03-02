Cheerios Multi Grain Cereal Family Size
Product Details
Multi Grain Cheerios breakfast cereal balances nutrition and taste with five whole grains and essential nutrition to help get you through the day. The five whole grains are grown, milled, toasted and lightly sweetened to give you more goodness in every spoonful. Enhanced with 100% daily value of nine vitamins and minerals, this gluten-free cereal makes a delicious breakfast food or on-the-go kids' snack. Make these nutritious little O's part of your daily heart healthy routine.
- Made with five whole grains and just the right amount of sweetness
- Gluten-free cereal with no artificial flavors or colors
- 100% daily value of 9 vitamins and minerals
- Family favorite breakfast cereal morning, noon, or night
- Box Tops for Education participating product
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Whole Grain Oats, Whole Grain Corn, Sugar, Corn Starch, Whole Grain Rice, Corn Bran, Whole Grain Sorghum, Whole Grain Millet, Brown Sugar Syrup, Salt, Tripotassium Phosphate, Color (Caramel Color, Annatto Extract).Vitamin E (Mixed Tocopherols) Added To Preserve Freshness.Vitamins and Minerals: Calcium Carbonate, Iron and Zinc (Mineral Nutrients), A B Vitamin (Niacinamide), Vitamin C (Sodium Ascorbate), A B Vitamin (Calcium Pantothenate), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B1 (Thiamin Mononitrate), A B Vitamin (Folic Acid), Vitamin B12, Vitamin A (Palmitate), Vitamin D3
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
