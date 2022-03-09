Cheetos® Baked Flamin' Hot Limon Cheese Flavored Snacks
CHEETOS® snacks are the much-loved cheesy treats that are fun for everyone! You just can’t eat a CHEETOS® snack without licking the signature "cheetle" off your fingertips. And wherever the CHEETOS® brand and CHESTER CHEETAH go, cheesy smiles are sure to follow.
- Flamin' Hot Limon
- 7.625 Ounces
- 50% Less Fat Than Regular Cheese Flavored Snacks
- Gluten Free
- 0g Trans Fat
- Made With Real Cheese
Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, And/Or Sunflower Oil), Salt, Sugar, Maltodextrin (Made From Corn), Monosodium Glutamate, Potassium Salt, Yeast Extract, Citric Acid, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Artificial Color (Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 6, Yellow 5), Onion Powder, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Corn Syrup Solids, Whey, Skim Milk, Natural And Artificial Flavors, Whey Protein Concentrate, Garlic Powder, Buttermilk, Sodium Diacetate, Disodium Inosinate, And Disodium Guanylate. Contains Milk Ingredients.
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
