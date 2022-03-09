Cheetos® Baked Flamin' Hot Limon Cheese Flavored Snacks Perspective: front
Cheetos® Baked Flamin' Hot Limon Cheese Flavored Snacks Perspective: back
Cheetos® Baked Flamin' Hot Limon Cheese Flavored Snacks

7.625 ozUPC: 0002840068946
Product Details

CHEETOS® snacks are the much-loved cheesy treats that are fun for everyone! You just can’t eat a CHEETOS® snack without licking the signature "cheetle" off your fingertips. And wherever the CHEETOS® brand and CHESTER CHEETAH go, cheesy smiles are sure to follow.

  • Flamin' Hot Limon
  • 7.625 Ounces
  • 50% Less Fat Than Regular Cheese Flavored Snacks
  • Gluten Free
  • 0g Trans Fat
  • Made With Real Cheese

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
8.0 About servings per container
Serving sizePer serving
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6%
Saturated Fat1g4%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2.5g
Monounsaturated Fat1.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium150mg7%
Total Carbohydrate20g7%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.6mg2%
Potassium130mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, And/Or Sunflower Oil), Salt, Sugar, Maltodextrin (Made From Corn), Monosodium Glutamate, Potassium Salt, Yeast Extract, Citric Acid, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Artificial Color (Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 6, Yellow 5), Onion Powder, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Corn Syrup Solids, Whey, Skim Milk, Natural And Artificial Flavors, Whey Protein Concentrate, Garlic Powder, Buttermilk, Sodium Diacetate, Disodium Inosinate, And Disodium Guanylate. Contains Milk Ingredients.

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
