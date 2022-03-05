Cheetos Crunchy Cheese Flavored Snacks Flamin' Hot Party Size
Made with Real Cheese! Cheetos Crunchy Flamin Hot are Xtra Cheezy and Xtra delicious.
- Gluten Free
Ingredients
Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Sunflower Oil), Flamin Hot Seasoning (Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Salt, Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Yeast Extract, Citric Acid, Artificial Color [Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 6, Yellow 5], Sunflower Oil, Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Onion Powder, Whey, Whey Protein Concentrate, Garlic Powder, Natural Flavor, Buttermilk, Sodium Diacetate, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate), and Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
