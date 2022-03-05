Cheetos Crunchy Cheese Flavored Snacks
Product Details
CHEETOS snacks are the much-loved cheesy treats that are fun for everyone! You just can't eat a CHEETOS snack without licking the cheetle off your fingertips. And wherever the CHEETOS brand and CHESTER CHEETAH go, cheesy smiles are sure to follow.
- Gluten free
- Grab this bag for your next party
- Cheesy and fun snack you're sure to love
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Sunflower Oil), Cheese Seasoning (Whey, Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Canola Oil, Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Natural and Artificial Flavors, Salt, Whey Protein Concentrate, Monosodium Glutamate, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Artificial Color [Yellow 6]), and Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More