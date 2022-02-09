Cheetos® Crunchy Cheese Flavored Snacks
Product Details
CHEETOS® snacks are the much-loved cheesy treats that are fun for everyone! You just can't eat a CHEETOS® snack without licking the cheetle off your fingertips. And wherever the CHEETOS® brand and CHESTER CHEETAH go, cheesy smiles are sure to follow.
- Ten 1 oz. bags of CHEETOS® Crunchy Cheese Flavored Snacks
- Deliciously crunchy and cheesy CHEETOS® snacks for the pantry
- Great for on-the-go fun snacking with the whole family
- Individually wrapped, perfect for packing lunches
- Gluten Free
- Made With Real Cheese
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, And/Or Sunflower Oil), Cheese Seasoning (Whey, Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Canola Oil, Maltodextrin [Made From Corn], Natural And Artificial Flavors, Salt, Whey Protein Concentrate, Monosodium Glutamate, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Artificial Color [Yellow 6]), And Salt.Contains Milk Ingredients.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More