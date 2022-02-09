Cheetos® Crunchy Cheese Flavored Snacks Perspective: front
Cheetos® Crunchy Cheese Flavored Snacks
Cheetos® Crunchy Cheese Flavored Snacks Perspective: left
Cheetos® Crunchy Cheese Flavored Snacks Perspective: right
Cheetos® Crunchy Cheese Flavored Snacks Perspective: top
Cheetos® Crunchy Cheese Flavored Snacks Perspective: bottom
10 ct / 1 ozUPC: 0002840067916
Product Details

CHEETOS® snacks are the much-loved cheesy treats that are fun for everyone! You just can't eat a CHEETOS® snack without licking the cheetle off your fingertips. And wherever the CHEETOS® brand and CHESTER CHEETAH go, cheesy smiles are sure to follow.

  • Ten 1 oz. bags of CHEETOS® Crunchy Cheese Flavored Snacks
  • Deliciously crunchy and cheesy CHEETOS® snacks for the pantry
  • Great for on-the-go fun snacking with the whole family
  • Individually wrapped, perfect for packing lunches
  • Gluten Free
  • Made With Real Cheese

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
10.0 About servings per container
Serving size1 package
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g13%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium250mg11%
Total Carbohydrate15g6%
Dietary Fiber1g3%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium50mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, And/Or Sunflower Oil), Cheese Seasoning (Whey, Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Canola Oil, Maltodextrin [Made From Corn], Natural And Artificial Flavors, Salt, Whey Protein Concentrate, Monosodium Glutamate, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Artificial Color [Yellow 6]), And Salt.Contains Milk Ingredients.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More