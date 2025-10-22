Cheetos® Crunchy Flamin' Hot Cheese Flavored Snacks Perspective: front
Cheetos® Crunchy Flamin' Hot Cheese Flavored Snacks Perspective: back
Cheetos® Crunchy Flamin' Hot Cheese Flavored Snacks

8.5 ozUPC: 0002840058989
Product Details

Cheetos® snacks are the much-loved cheesy treats that are fun for everyone! You just can’t eat a Cheetos snacks without licking the “cheetle” off your fingertips. And wherever the Cheetos brand and Chester Cheetah go, cheesy smiles are sure to follow.

  • Gluten free
  • Delicious and fun crunchiness, made with real cheese
  • Perfect size bag for stocking up your pantry

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size21piece (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g14.1%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium250mg10.87%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium5mg0%
Iron0.36mg2%
Potassium35mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola and/or Sunflower Oil), Flaming Hot Seasoning (Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Salt, Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Yeast Extract, Citric Acid, Artificial Color [Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 6, Yellow 5], Sunflower Oil, Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Onion Powder, Whey, Whey Protein Concentrate, Garlic Powder, Natural Flavor, Buttermilk, Sodium Diacetate, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate), and Salt.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
