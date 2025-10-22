Cheetos® Crunchy Flamin' Hot Cheese Flavored Snacks
Product Details
Cheetos® snacks are the much-loved cheesy treats that are fun for everyone! You just can’t eat a Cheetos snacks without licking the “cheetle” off your fingertips. And wherever the Cheetos brand and Chester Cheetah go, cheesy smiles are sure to follow.
- Gluten free
- Delicious and fun crunchiness, made with real cheese
- Perfect size bag for stocking up your pantry
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola and/or Sunflower Oil), Flaming Hot Seasoning (Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Salt, Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Yeast Extract, Citric Acid, Artificial Color [Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 6, Yellow 5], Sunflower Oil, Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Onion Powder, Whey, Whey Protein Concentrate, Garlic Powder, Natural Flavor, Buttermilk, Sodium Diacetate, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate), and Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
