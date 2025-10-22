Cheetos® Crunchy Xtra Hot Cheese Flavored Snacks Perspective: front
Cheetos® Crunchy Xtra Hot Cheese Flavored Snacks Perspective: back
Cheetos® Crunchy Xtra Hot Cheese Flavored Snacks

8.5 ozUPC: 0002840058987
Product Details

CHEETOS snacks are the much-loved cheesy treats that are fun for everyone! You just can’t eat a CHEETOS snacks without licking the “cheetle” off your fingertips. And wherever the CHEETOS brand and CHESTER CHEETAH go, cheesy smiles are sure to follow.

  • Stock up on this CHEETOS snack bag for your pantry
  • Gluten free
  • 8.5oz bag of CHEETOS Crunchy Xtra Hot Flamin' Cheese Flavored Snack

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size21pieces (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium230mg10%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium6mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium35mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola and/or Sunflower Oil), Xxtra Flamin' Hot® Seasoning (Salt, Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Sugar, Yeast Extract, Monosodium Glutamate, Citric Acid, Artificial Color [Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 6, Yellow 5], Sunflower Oil, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Onion Powder, Whey, Natural Flavor, Garlic Powder, Whey Protein Concentrate, Buttermilk, Corn Syrup Solids, Sodium Diacetate), and Salt

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
