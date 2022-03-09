Cheetos® Flamin' Hot® Crunchy Cheese Flavored Snacks Multipack Box Perspective: front
Cheetos® Flamin' Hot® Crunchy Cheese Flavored Snacks Multipack Box
Cheetos® Flamin' Hot® Crunchy Cheese Flavored Snacks Multipack Box
Cheetos® Flamin' Hot® Crunchy Cheese Flavored Snacks Multipack Box
Cheetos® Flamin' Hot® Crunchy Cheese Flavored Snacks Multipack Box
Cheetos® Flamin' Hot® Crunchy Cheese Flavored Snacks Multipack Box

10 ct / 1 ozUPC: 0002840067914
Product Details

CHEETOS snacks are the much-loved cheesy treats that are fun for everyone! You just can't eat a CHEETOS snack without licking the cheetle off your fingertips. And wherever the CHEETOS brand and CHESTER CHEETAH go, cheesy smiles are sure to follow.

  • Ten 1 oz. bags of CHEETOS FLAMIN' HOT Cheese Flavored Snacks
  • Perfect spicy and cheesy snack for the whole family
  • Perfect size bags for fun on-the-go snacking
  • Individually wrapped, perfect for packing lunches

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
10.0 About servings per container
Serving size1 package
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g14%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium250mg11%
Total Carbohydrate15g5%
Dietary Fiber1g3%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium40mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, and Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola and/or Sunflower Oil), Flamin' Hot Seasoning (Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Salt, Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Yeast Extract, Citric Acid, Artificial Color [Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 6, Yellow 5], Sunflower Oil, Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Onion Powder, Whey, Whey Protein Concentrate, Garlic Powder, Natural Flavor, Buttermilk, Sodium Diacetate, Disodium Inosinate, and Disodium Guanylate), and Salt. CONTAINS MILK INGREDIENTS.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

