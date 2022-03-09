Cheetos® Flamin' Hot® Crunchy Cheese Flavored Snacks Multipack Box
Product Details
CHEETOS snacks are the much-loved cheesy treats that are fun for everyone! You just can't eat a CHEETOS snack without licking the cheetle off your fingertips. And wherever the CHEETOS brand and CHESTER CHEETAH go, cheesy smiles are sure to follow.
- Ten 1 oz. bags of CHEETOS FLAMIN' HOT Cheese Flavored Snacks
- Perfect spicy and cheesy snack for the whole family
- Perfect size bags for fun on-the-go snacking
- Individually wrapped, perfect for packing lunches
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, and Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola and/or Sunflower Oil), Flamin' Hot Seasoning (Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Salt, Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Yeast Extract, Citric Acid, Artificial Color [Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 6, Yellow 5], Sunflower Oil, Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Onion Powder, Whey, Whey Protein Concentrate, Garlic Powder, Natural Flavor, Buttermilk, Sodium Diacetate, Disodium Inosinate, and Disodium Guanylate), and Salt. CONTAINS MILK INGREDIENTS.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More