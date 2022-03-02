Cheetos Jumbo Puffs Cheese Snacks
Product Details
Cheetos snacks are the much-loved cheesy treats that are fun for everyone! You just can't eat a Cheetos snacks without licking the "cheetle" off your fingertips. And wherever Cheetos and Chester Cheetah go, cheesy smiles are sure to follow.
- Share the bag with friends to bring the fun to a party
- Perfect size bag for stocking up your pantry
- Gluten free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Sunflower Oil), Cheese Seasoning (Whey, Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Canola Oil, Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Natural and Artificial Flavors, Salt, Whey Protein Concentrate, Monosodium Glutamate, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Artificial Color [Yellow 6]), and Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
