Frito-Lay's line of Oven Baked snacks are baked, not fried, to give you the great taste you've come to love with Frito-Lay snacks. On top of that, CHEETOS Oven Baked FLAMIN' HOT Cheese Flavored Snacks offer 50% less fat than regular cheese flavored snacks. Fat content of regular cheese flavored snacks is 10 g per 1 oz serving. Fat content for these snacks is 5g per 1 oz serving .Each package contains 7.625 oz.

Share this bag with friends and family for snacking fun

Gluten free

Grab a bag of these CHEETOS snacks with FLAMIN' HOT flavor

7.625 oz. CHEETOS Oven Baked FLAMIN' HOT Cheese Flavored Snacks