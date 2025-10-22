Cheetos Oven Baked Flamin' Hot Flavored Cheese Snacks
Frito-Lay's line of Oven Baked snacks are baked, not fried, to give you the great taste you've come to love with Frito-Lay snacks. On top of that, CHEETOS Oven Baked FLAMIN' HOT Cheese Flavored Snacks offer 50% less fat than regular cheese flavored snacks. Fat content of regular cheese flavored snacks is 10 g per 1 oz serving. Fat content for these snacks is 5g per 1 oz serving .Each package contains 7.625 oz.
- Share this bag with friends and family for snacking fun
- Gluten free
- Grab a bag of these CHEETOS snacks with FLAMIN' HOT flavor
- 7.625 oz. CHEETOS Oven Baked FLAMIN' HOT Cheese Flavored Snacks
Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Sunflower Oil), Salt, Sea Minerals (Calcium Carbonate and Magnesium Carbonate), Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Yeast Extracts, Citric Acid, Artificial Color (Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 6, Yellow 5), Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Onion Powder, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Whey, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Whey Protein Concentrate, Garlic Powder, Buttermilk, Natural Flavor, Sodium Diacetate, Lactic Acid, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, and Skim Milk
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
