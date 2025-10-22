Cheetos Oven Baked Flamin' Hot Flavored Cheese Snacks Perspective: front
Cheetos Oven Baked Flamin' Hot Flavored Cheese Snacks
Cheetos Oven Baked Flamin' Hot Flavored Cheese Snacks Perspective: left
Cheetos Oven Baked Flamin' Hot Flavored Cheese Snacks

7.63 ozUPC: 0002840018391
Frito-Lay's line of Oven Baked snacks are baked, not fried, to give you the great taste you've come to love with Frito-Lay snacks. On top of that, CHEETOS Oven Baked FLAMIN' HOT Cheese Flavored Snacks offer 50% less fat than regular cheese flavored snacks. Fat content of regular cheese flavored snacks is 10 g per 1 oz serving. Fat content for these snacks is 5g per 1 oz serving .Each package contains 7.625 oz.

  • Share this bag with friends and family for snacking fun
  • Gluten free
  • Grab a bag of these CHEETOS snacks with FLAMIN' HOT flavor
  • 7.625 oz. CHEETOS Oven Baked FLAMIN' HOT Cheese Flavored Snacks

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size34pieces (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2.5g
Monounsaturated Fat1.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium220mg9.57%
Total Carbohydrate20g7.27%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium140mg10%
Iron0.6mg4%
Potassium40mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Sunflower Oil), Salt, Sea Minerals (Calcium Carbonate and Magnesium Carbonate), Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Yeast Extracts, Citric Acid, Artificial Color (Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 6, Yellow 5), Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Onion Powder, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Whey, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Whey Protein Concentrate, Garlic Powder, Buttermilk, Natural Flavor, Sodium Diacetate, Lactic Acid, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, and Skim Milk

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.