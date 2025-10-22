Cheetos® Paws™ Cheese Flavored Snacks Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Cheetos® Paws™ Cheese Flavored Snacks Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Cheetos® Paws™ Cheese Flavored Snacks

7.5 ozUPC: 0002840063801
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 13

Product Details

Cheetos® snacks are the much-loved cheesy treats that are fun for everyone! You just can't eat a Cheetos snack without licking the "cheetle" off your fingertips. Wherever the Cheetos® brand and Chester Cheetah go, cheesy smiles are sure to follow.

  • Gluten free
  • Great for on-the-go fun snacking with the whole family
  • Paw shaped shaped Cheetos® cheese snacks with classic Cheetos flavor
  • Get your paws on something dangerously cheesy
  • Deliciously crunchy and cheesy Cheetos® snacks for the pantry

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size28pieces (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium270mg11.74%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Sunflower Oil), Cheese Seasoning (Whey, Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Canola Oil, Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Natural and Artificial Flavors, Salt, Whey Protein Concentrate, Monosodium Glutamate, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Artificial Color [Yellow 6]), and Salt

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More