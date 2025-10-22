Cheetos Puffs Flamin' Hot Cheese Flavored Snacks Perspective: front
Cheetos Puffs Flamin' Hot Cheese Flavored Snacks Perspective: back
Cheetos Puffs Flamin' Hot Cheese Flavored Snacks

8 ozUPC: 0002840059669
Product Details

Cheetos snacks are the much-loved cheesy treats that are fun for everyone! You just can't eat a Cheetos snack without licking the "cheetle" off your fingertips. And wherever Cheetos and Chester Cheetah go, cheesy smiles are sure to follow.

  • Delicious puff snacks, with a little kick
  • Perfect size bag for stocking up your pantry
  • Gluten free

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size13piece (28.35 gram)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium310mg13.48%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium30mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola and/or Sunflower Oil), Flamin' Hot Seasoning Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Salt, Sugar, Artificial Color [Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 6, Yellow 5], Monosodium Glutamate, Yeast Extract, Citric Acid, Sunflower Oil, Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Onion Powder, Whey, Natural Flavor, Garlic Powder, Whey Protein Concentrate, Buttermilk, Corn Syrup Solids, Sodium Diacetate, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Sodium Caseinate, Skim Milk)

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
