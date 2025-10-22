Cheetos Puffs Flamin' Hot Cheese Flavored Snacks
Product Details
Cheetos snacks are the much-loved cheesy treats that are fun for everyone! You just can't eat a Cheetos snack without licking the "cheetle" off your fingertips. And wherever Cheetos and Chester Cheetah go, cheesy smiles are sure to follow.
- Delicious puff snacks, with a little kick
- Perfect size bag for stocking up your pantry
- Gluten free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola and/or Sunflower Oil), Flamin' Hot Seasoning Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Salt, Sugar, Artificial Color [Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 6, Yellow 5], Monosodium Glutamate, Yeast Extract, Citric Acid, Sunflower Oil, Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Onion Powder, Whey, Natural Flavor, Garlic Powder, Whey Protein Concentrate, Buttermilk, Corn Syrup Solids, Sodium Diacetate, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Sodium Caseinate, Skim Milk)
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
