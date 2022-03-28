Chef Bombay® Mini Chicken Tikka Samosas Perspective: front
Chef Bombay® Mini Chicken Tikka Samosas

10.2 ozUPC: 0081874500457
Chef Bombay's® Mini Chicken Tikka Samosas are a delightful multi layered light and crisp pastry filled with our tikka spiced chicken filling. This bite-size appetizer is great to share or eat on your own! Get gameday ready with this unique addition to your spread of snacks. Often imitated, Chef Bombay Mini Chicken Tikka Samosas are always a winner with family and friends. These pair perfectly with the Chef Bombay Tamarind sauce that is included in the package. Also goes great with ranch, blue-cheese, BBQ sauce and a spicy sauce of your choice.

Nutrition Facts
3.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g13%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg7%
Sodium455mg20%
Total Carbohydrate19g7%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar4g
Protein9g
Calcium16mg0%
Iron1.2mg8%
Potassium170mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Filling: chicken, onion, potatoes, crushed tomatoes, yogurt, spices, cilantro, salt, garlic, ginger, fried onions, citric

Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

