Chef Bombay's® Mini Chicken Tikka Samosas are a delightful multi layered light and crisp pastry filled with our tikka spiced chicken filling. This bite-size appetizer is great to share or eat on your own! Get gameday ready with this unique addition to your spread of snacks. Often imitated, Chef Bombay Mini Chicken Tikka Samosas are always a winner with family and friends. These pair perfectly with the Chef Bombay Tamarind sauce that is included in the package. Also goes great with ranch, blue-cheese, BBQ sauce and a spicy sauce of your choice.