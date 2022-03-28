Chef Bombay® Mini Vegetable Samosas Perspective: front
Chef Bombay® Mini Vegetable Samosas

12.5 ozUPC: 0081874500437
Chef Bombay's® Mini Vegetable Samosas are a delicious appetizer which is made up of a multi layered light and crisp pastry filled with authentically spiced vegetables. These vegan snacks are a party favorite and great to share with family and friends. These appy's pair perfectly with the Chef Bombay Tamarind sauce that is included in the package!

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
4.0 About servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g9%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium260mg11%
Total Carbohydrate20g7%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Sugar0g
Protein4g
Calcium17mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium130mg2%
Vitamin D0.4mcg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filling: potatoes, carrots, peas, lentils, onion, canola oil, cilantro, salt, spices, garlic, citric acid. Pastry: water, enriched wheat flour, salt, vinegar; browned in canola oil. Sauce: tamarind, water, sugar salt, spices, citric acid, xanthan gum. Contains wheat

Allergen Info
Contains Glutamate and Their Derivatives.

