Chef Bombay® Mini Vegetable Samosas
Chef Bombay's® Mini Vegetable Samosas are a delicious appetizer which is made up of a multi layered light and crisp pastry filled with authentically spiced vegetables. These vegan snacks are a party favorite and great to share with family and friends. These appy's pair perfectly with the Chef Bombay Tamarind sauce that is included in the package!
Filling: potatoes, carrots, peas, lentils, onion, canola oil, cilantro, salt, spices, garlic, citric acid. Pastry: water, enriched wheat flour, salt, vinegar; browned in canola oil. Sauce: tamarind, water, sugar salt, spices, citric acid, xanthan gum. Contains wheat
Contains Glutamate and Their Derivatives.
