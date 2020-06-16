Chef Boyardee Rice with Chicken & Vegetable Microwavable Bowl
Product Details
Chef Boyardee Rice with Chicken & Vegetables Microwavable Bowls mix tender rice with chicken, carrots, celery, and peas all in a microwavable bowl for an easy snack for kids that’s ready in 45 seconds-just heat and eat. Our microwavable bowls make it easy to take your Chef Boyardee with you on the go. Chef Boyardee contains no artificial flavors, preservatives, or colors. With 5 g protein and 0 g trans fat per serving, Chef Boyardee Rice with Chicken & Vegetables is perfect for a hearty snack. From pizza sauce to spaghetti, ravioli, and lasagna, there's something for everyone to enjoy from Chef Boyardee.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Rice, Carrots, Chicken (White Meat Chicken, Water, Modified Rice Starch, Isolated Soy Protein, Salt, Sodium Phosphates), Rendered Chicken Fat, Celery Peas, Modified Corn Starch, Less Than 2% of: Salt, Dehydrated Onions, Soybean Oil, Flavorings, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Chicken Broth, Spices, Beta Carotene (Color).
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More