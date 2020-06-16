Chef Boyardee Rice with Chicken & Vegetable Microwavable Bowl Perspective: front
Chef Boyardee Rice with Chicken & Vegetable Microwavable Bowl Perspective: left
Chef Boyardee Rice with Chicken & Vegetable Microwavable Bowl Perspective: right
Chef Boyardee Rice with Chicken & Vegetable Microwavable Bowl

7.25 ozUPC: 0006414404748
Product Details

Chef Boyardee Rice with Chicken & Vegetables Microwavable Bowls mix tender rice with chicken, carrots, celery, and peas all in a microwavable bowl for an easy snack for kids that’s ready in 45 seconds-just heat and eat. Our microwavable bowls make it easy to take your Chef Boyardee with you on the go. Chef Boyardee contains no artificial flavors, preservatives, or colors. With 5 g protein and 0 g trans fat per serving, Chef Boyardee Rice with Chicken & Vegetables is perfect for a hearty snack. From pizza sauce to spaghetti, ravioli, and lasagna, there's something for everyone to enjoy from Chef Boyardee.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bowl
Amount per serving
Calories230
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium810mg35.22%
Total Carbohydrate31g11.27%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar2g
Protein5g
Calcium26mg2%
Iron0.36mg2%
Potassium290mg6%
Vitamin A90mcg10%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Rice, Carrots, Chicken (White Meat Chicken, Water, Modified Rice Starch, Isolated Soy Protein, Salt, Sodium Phosphates), Rendered Chicken Fat, Celery Peas, Modified Corn Starch, Less Than 2% of: Salt, Dehydrated Onions, Soybean Oil, Flavorings, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Chicken Broth, Spices, Beta Carotene (Color).

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.