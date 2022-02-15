Hover to Zoom
Chef Craft 6 in. Large Bag Clip- pack of 3
3UPC: 0008545521292
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Add an element of fun to your walls by decorating them with these wall decor and decals. Portraying fancy prints these stickers will be a big hit amongst everyone. Pick your favorite one and transform a regular wall into a work of art. Make your room an elegant look with these wonderful wall decor products and will the best fit for all type of space.Features. Large Bag ClipSpecifications. Type Bag Clips. Material Plastic. Color Assorted. Length 6 in.. Dishwasher Safe Yes. Packaging Type Carded. Dimensions 6.8" H x 3.8" W x 1.5" L. Weight 0.3