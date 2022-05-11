Hover to Zoom
Chefs Life™ Evoo Avocado Grapeseed Blending Oil
16.9 fl ozUPC: 0086000598441
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat3.5g
Monounsaturated Fat9g
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Non-GMO Sunflower Oil, Non-GMO Grape Seed Oil, Non-GMO Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Non-GMO Avocado Oil.
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
