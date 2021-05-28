Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Cherry Bay Orchards® Dried Montmorency Cherries
6 ozUPC: 0084665900050
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 10
Product Details
Quality sweetened dried Montmorency tart cherries.
- All natural
- GMO Free
- Gluten Free
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate32g11%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar22g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Montmorency Red Tart Cherries , Sugar , Sunflower Oil .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More