Cherry Bay Orchards® Dried Montmorency Cherries Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Cherry Bay Orchards® Dried Montmorency Cherries Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Cherry Bay Orchards® Dried Montmorency Cherries

6 ozUPC: 0084665900050
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 10

Product Details

Quality sweetened dried Montmorency tart cherries.

  • All natural
  • GMO Free
  • Gluten Free
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate32g11%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar22g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Montmorency Red Tart Cherries , Sugar , Sunflower Oil .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More