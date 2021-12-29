Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Cherry Bay Orchards® Gluten Free Dried Blueberries
6 ozUPC: 0084665900045
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 10
Product Details
Quality dried sweetened blueberries.
- All natural
- GMO Free
- Gluten Free
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.333cup (40 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.77%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate33g11%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar27g
Protein1g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cultivated Blueberries, Sugar, Sunflower Oil
Allergen Info
May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More