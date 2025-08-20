Chester's Cheese Puffcorn Snacks Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Chester's Cheese Puffcorn Snacks Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Chester's Cheese Puffcorn Snacks

4.25 ozUPC: 0002840004156
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 13

Product Details

When Chester Cheetah puts his name on a snack, you can count on a bold and cheesy flavor like you’ve never tasted. Chester's snacks are made with a special blend of real cheese seasoning to give each bite the perfect pop and zing.

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size42pieces (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g14.1%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium300mg13.04%
Total Carbohydrate13g4.73%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.6mg4%
Potassium60mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Sunflower Oil), Cheese Seasoning (Whey, Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Canola Oil, Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Natural and Artificial Flavors, Salt, Whey Protein Concentrate, Monosodium Glutamate, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Artificial Color [Yellow 6]), and Salt

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More