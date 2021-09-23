Chester's® Flamin' Hot Flavored Corn & Potato Snacks
Product Details
When CHESTER CHEETAH puts his name on a snack, you can count on a bold and cheesy flavor like you've never tasted. Chester's® snacks are made with a special blend of real cheese seasoning to give each bite the perfect pop and zing.
- Bold flavor with the perfect pop
- Crunchy cheese snacks
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Sunflower Oil), Dried Potatoes, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Salt, Whey, Buttermilk, Monosodium Glutamate, Tomato Powder, Romano Cheese (Part-skim Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Whey Protein Concentrate, Onion Powder, Artificial Color (Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 6), Natural Flavor, Garlic Powder, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Sugar, Disodium Inosinate, and Disodium Guanylate
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More