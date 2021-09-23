Chester's® Flamin' Hot Flavored Corn & Potato Snacks Perspective: front
Chester's® Flamin' Hot Flavored Corn & Potato Snacks Perspective: back
Chester's® Flamin' Hot Flavored Corn & Potato Snacks Perspective: top
Chester's® Flamin' Hot Flavored Corn & Potato Snacks

5.25 ozUPC: 0002840004144
Product Details

When CHESTER CHEETAH puts his name on a snack, you can count on a bold and cheesy flavor like you've never tasted. Chester's® snacks are made with a special blend of real cheese seasoning to give each bite the perfect pop and zing.

  • Bold flavor with the perfect pop
  • Crunchy cheese snacks

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size33pieces (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium280mg12.17%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Sunflower Oil), Dried Potatoes, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Salt, Whey, Buttermilk, Monosodium Glutamate, Tomato Powder, Romano Cheese (Part-skim Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Whey Protein Concentrate, Onion Powder, Artificial Color (Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 6), Natural Flavor, Garlic Powder, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Sugar, Disodium Inosinate, and Disodium Guanylate

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
