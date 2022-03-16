Chex Mix™ Traditional Savory Snack Mix
Product Details
Your taste buds are saying they want something savory. Your mind is telling you it’s bored with ordinary snack choices. Your hand naturally reaches into a box of Chex Mix and voila…. snack craving solved. Only Chex Mix gives you a deliciously unpredictable combination of shapes, tastes and textures in every handful. With 60% Less fat than regular potato chips.
- 60% less fat than regular potato chips
- No artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup
- 16g of whole grain per serving, at 48g recommended daily
- Box Tops for Education
- Kosher dairy
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Whole Wheat Degermed Yellow Corn Meal , Enriched Flour ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Iron , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Vegetable Oil ( Soybean Oil , Rice Bran Oil , and/or Canola Oil ) , Sugar , Rye Flour , Contains : 2 % Or Less Of : Salt , Maltodextrin , Yeast , Spices , Color Added , Dextrose , Distilled Monoglycerides , Baking Soda , Yellow Corn Flour , Trisodium Phosphate , Calcium Carbonate , Autolyzed Yeast , Dried Onion , Dried Garlic , Hydrolyzed Soy Protein , Barley Malt Syrup , Fumaric Acid , Citric Acid , Caraway , Disodium Inosinate , Disodium Guanylate , Natural Flavor , Sodium Diacetate , Freshness Preserved By , BHT .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More