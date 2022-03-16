Chex Mix™ Traditional Savory Snack Mix Perspective: front
Chex Mix™ Traditional Savory Snack Mix

10 ct / 1.75 ozUPC: 0001600047673
Product Details

Your taste buds are saying they want something savory. Your mind is telling you it’s bored with ordinary snack choices. Your hand naturally reaches into a box of Chex Mix and voila…. snack craving solved. Only Chex Mix gives you a deliciously unpredictable combination of shapes, tastes and textures in every handful. With 60% Less fat than regular potato chips.

  • 60% less fat than regular potato chips
  • No artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup
  • 16g of whole grain per serving, at 48g recommended daily
  • Box Tops for Education
  • Kosher dairy

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
10.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories220
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g9%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium400mg17%
Total Carbohydrate38g13%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar4g
Protein4g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.2mg6%
Potassium110mg2%
Vitamin D0International Unit0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Whole Wheat Degermed Yellow Corn Meal , Enriched Flour ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Iron , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Vegetable Oil ( Soybean Oil , Rice Bran Oil , and/or Canola Oil ) , Sugar , Rye Flour , Contains : 2 % Or Less Of : Salt , Maltodextrin , Yeast , Spices , Color Added , Dextrose , Distilled Monoglycerides , Baking Soda , Yellow Corn Flour , Trisodium Phosphate , Calcium Carbonate , Autolyzed Yeast , Dried Onion , Dried Garlic , Hydrolyzed Soy Protein , Barley Malt Syrup , Fumaric Acid , Citric Acid , Caraway , Disodium Inosinate , Disodium Guanylate , Natural Flavor , Sodium Diacetate , Freshness Preserved By , BHT .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.