Whole Wheat Degermed Yellow Corn Meal , Enriched Flour ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Iron , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Vegetable Oil ( Soybean Oil , Rice Bran Oil , and/or Canola Oil ) , Sugar , Rye Flour , Contains : 2 % Or Less Of : Salt , Maltodextrin , Yeast , Spices , Color Added , Dextrose , Distilled Monoglycerides , Baking Soda , Yellow Corn Flour , Trisodium Phosphate , Calcium Carbonate , Autolyzed Yeast , Dried Onion , Dried Garlic , Hydrolyzed Soy Protein , Barley Malt Syrup , Fumaric Acid , Citric Acid , Caraway , Disodium Inosinate , Disodium Guanylate , Natural Flavor , Sodium Diacetate , Freshness Preserved By , BHT .

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.