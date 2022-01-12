Skip to content
Purchase History
Digital Coupons
Weekly Ad
My Lists
Find a Store
Payment Cards
Gift Cards
Clear
Ship to
20146
Sign In
Cart
Popular
Departments
Savings
Planning
Our Brands
Discover
Pharmacy and Health
Payments and Services
Breadcrumb
Home
Beauty
Hair Care
CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray
Hover to Zoom
CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray
8 fl oz
UPC: 0063391163061
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 18
Pickup
$
15
.
99
Delivery
$
15
.
99
Ship
Only 5 left
$
15
.
99
Sign In to Add
Product Details
Vitamins and proteins add essential moisture
Suitable for all hair types
Protects against thermal damage
Product Reviews