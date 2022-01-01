Chi-Chi's Hot Thick & Chunky Salsa Perspective: front
Chi-Chi's Hot Thick & Chunky Salsa Perspective: back
Chi-Chi's Hot Thick & Chunky Salsa Perspective: left
Chi-Chi's Hot Thick & Chunky Salsa Perspective: right
Chi-Chi's Hot Thick & Chunky Salsa Perspective: top
Chi-Chi's Hot Thick & Chunky Salsa

16 ozUPC: 0003760039799
Product Details

Nothing livens things up like irresistibly delicious CHI-CHI'S Thick and Chunky Salsa, made from a unique blend of zesty vegetables and spices. This hot variety is for those with more adventurous palates.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium190mg8.26%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Sugar2g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Tomatoes in Tomato Juice (Contains Citric Acid [To Acidify], Calcium Chloride [Firming]), Water, Concentrated Crushed Tomatoes, Onions, Jalapeno Peppers (Contains Vinegar), Contains 2% or Less of Salt, White Vinegar, Dehydrated Garlic, Onion Powder, Natural Flavoring, Citric Acid (To Acidify)

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
