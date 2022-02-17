Chi-Chi's Medium Thick & Chunky Salsa
Product Details
For a great mild salsa to dip your tortilla chips in, Chi-Chi's® Medium Thick & Chunky Salsa is an excellent choice. Made from tomatoes with just a hint of jalapeno spice, this salsa is flavorful and sure to liven up your fiesta.
- Classic Garden Taste!
- Make Meals More Exciting with CHI-CHI's® Salsa, Tortillas, and Tortilla Chips
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes in Tomato Juice (Contains Citric Acid [To Acidify], Calcium Chloride [Firming]), Water, Onions, Jalapeno Peppers, Concentrated Crushed Tomatoes, Contains Less Than 2% of White Vinegar, Salt, Modified Cornstarch, Dehydrated Garlic, Sodium Benzoate (Preservative), Onion Powder, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid (To Acidify), Natural Flavoring
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More