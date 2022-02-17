Chi-Chi's Medium Thick & Chunky Salsa Perspective: front
Chi-Chi's Medium Thick & Chunky Salsa Perspective: left
Chi-Chi's Medium Thick & Chunky Salsa Perspective: right
Chi-Chi's Medium Thick & Chunky Salsa

48 ozUPC: 0003760043200
Product Details

For a great mild salsa to dip your tortilla chips in, Chi-Chi's® Medium Thick & Chunky Salsa is an excellent choice. Made from tomatoes with just a hint of jalapeno spice, this salsa is flavorful and sure to liven up your fiesta.

  • Classic Garden Taste!
  • Make Meals More Exciting with CHI-CHI's® Salsa, Tortillas, and Tortilla Chips
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium170mg7.39%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Sugar2g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Tomatoes in Tomato Juice (Contains Citric Acid [To Acidify], Calcium Chloride [Firming]), Water, Onions, Jalapeno Peppers, Concentrated Crushed Tomatoes, Contains Less Than 2% of White Vinegar, Salt, Modified Cornstarch, Dehydrated Garlic, Sodium Benzoate (Preservative), Onion Powder, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid (To Acidify), Natural Flavoring

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
