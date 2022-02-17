Chi-Chi's Mild Thick & Chunky Salsa
Product Details
Flavorful Santa Fe chiles, crisp onions and bell peppers, ripely-picked tomatoes and just a hint of spice make this the perfect side for lovers of good food, good friends and family.
- Our Tomatoes Go From Field to Jar in 24 Hours
- Kosher
- Gluten Free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes in Tomato Juice (Contains Citric Acid [To Acidify], Calcium Chloride [Firming], Water, Onions, Jalapeno Peppers, Concentrated Crushed Tomatoes, Contain 2% or Less of: White Vinegar, Sat, Modified Cornstarch, Dehydrated Garlic, Sodium Benzoate (Preservative), Onion Powder, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid (To Acidify).
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More