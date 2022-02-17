Chi-Chi's Mild Thick & Chunky Salsa Perspective: front
Chi-Chi's Mild Thick & Chunky Salsa Perspective: back
Chi-Chi's Mild Thick & Chunky Salsa Perspective: left
Chi-Chi's Mild Thick & Chunky Salsa Perspective: right
Chi-Chi's Mild Thick & Chunky Salsa

48 ozUPC: 0003760047878
Product Details

Flavorful Santa Fe chiles, crisp onions and bell peppers, ripely-picked tomatoes and just a hint of spice make this the perfect side for lovers of good food, good friends and family.

  • Our Tomatoes Go From Field to Jar in 24 Hours
  • Kosher
  • Gluten Free

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tablespoon (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium170mg7.39%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Tomatoes in Tomato Juice (Contains Citric Acid [To Acidify], Calcium Chloride [Firming], Water, Onions, Jalapeno Peppers, Concentrated Crushed Tomatoes, Contain 2% or Less of: White Vinegar, Sat, Modified Cornstarch, Dehydrated Garlic, Sodium Benzoate (Preservative), Onion Powder, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid (To Acidify).

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
