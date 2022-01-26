Chi-Chi's Restaurant Style Medium Salsa
Product Details
Nothing livens things up like irresistibly delicious CHI-CHI'S Salsa. This medium variety is made from a CHI-CHI'S restaurant-inspired recipe including chopped tomatoes, green chilies, jalapeños and a unique blend of spices.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Tomato in Tomato Juice (Contains Citric Acid, Calcium Chloride), Jalapeño Peppers, Water, Onions, Tomato Paste, Contain 2% or Less of Salt, Citric Acid, Spices, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Sodium Benzoate (Preservative), White Vinegar
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
