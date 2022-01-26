Chi-Chi's Restaurant Style Medium Salsa Perspective: front
Chi-Chi's Restaurant Style Medium Salsa Perspective: back
Chi-Chi's Restaurant Style Medium Salsa Perspective: left
Chi-Chi's Restaurant Style Medium Salsa Perspective: right
Chi-Chi's Restaurant Style Medium Salsa

16 ozUPC: 0003760012670
Product Details

Nothing livens things up like irresistibly delicious CHI-CHI'S Salsa. This medium variety is made from a CHI-CHI'S restaurant-inspired recipe including chopped tomatoes, green chilies, jalapeños and a unique blend of spices.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium170mg7.08%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.67%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Tomato in Tomato Juice (Contains Citric Acid, Calcium Chloride), Jalapeño Peppers, Water, Onions, Tomato Paste, Contain 2% or Less of Salt, Citric Acid, Spices, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Sodium Benzoate (Preservative), White Vinegar

Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.