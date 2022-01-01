Chicago Metallic Baking Sheets with Cooling Rack Perspective: front
Chicago Metallic Baking Sheets with Cooling Rack

3 pcUPC: 0007068710106
Product Details

  • This 3 piece set is everything needed to bake fresh, sweet or savory treats
  • Dishwasher safe, however hand-washing is recommended to extend product life
  • Chrome rack properly raises off of counter for better air circulation
  • Essential tools for every kitchen, this set’s high-quality construction ensures that there’s no warping or “popping” in your oven
  • Includes 2 heavy duty pans made of durable steel with easy release, nonstick coating