Chicago Metallic Commercial II Bakeware Set 6 Piece Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Chicago Metallic Commercial II Bakeware Set 6 Piece

6 pcUPC: 0001538807282
Purchase Options

Product Details

This Commercial II Series 6-Piece Bakeware Set includes all the essential pans for making your favorite baked goods. Pans are made of heavyweight aluminized steel with a nonstick coating for easy release.

  • Made of heavy-weight aluminized steel
  • Diamond-quality, dual-layer nonstick coating for smooth release and simple clean up

6-piece set includes:

  • Loaf pan
  • 14-3/4 x 9-3/4 x 1 inch baking sheet
  • 12-cup muffin pan
  • 8-inch round pan
  • 9-inch square pan
  • 9 x 13 inch cake pan