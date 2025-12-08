Hover to Zoom
Chicago Metallic Commercial II Bakeware Set 6 Piece
6 pcUPC: 0001538807282
Product Details
This Commercial II Series 6-Piece Bakeware Set includes all the essential pans for making your favorite baked goods. Pans are made of heavyweight aluminized steel with a nonstick coating for easy release.
- Made of heavy-weight aluminized steel
- Diamond-quality, dual-layer nonstick coating for smooth release and simple clean up
6-piece set includes:
- Loaf pan
- 14-3/4 x 9-3/4 x 1 inch baking sheet
- 12-cup muffin pan
- 8-inch round pan
- 9-inch square pan
- 9 x 13 inch cake pan