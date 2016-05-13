Temporarily relieve your child’s cold and flu symptoms, including fever, headache and sore throat. Containing acetaminophen, this liquid cold and flu medicine can be used by kids ages 2 to 11 years.

Children's Tylenol Oral Suspension Medicine with bubble gum flavor for pain and fever relief

Helps temporarily relieve cold and flu symptoms, including fever, sore throat and headache

The liquid kids' medicine starts working fast to also relieve toothache & temporarily reduce fever

Each 5mL dose contains 160 mg acetaminophen fever reducer & pain reliever for minor aches & pains

The oral medicine can be used by children 2 to 11 years with a kid-friendly bubble gum flavor

The effective formula is ibuprofen-, aspirin- and alcohol-free and is gentle on the tummy

Tylenol is the #1 pediatrician recommended brand for pain & fever relief

Effective children's cold & flu symptom relief from the brand parents have used for over 60 years