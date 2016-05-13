Children's Tylenol Pain + Fever Cherry Flavor Oral Suspension
Product Details
Intended for kids ages 2 to 11 years, Children's Tylenol Liquid Oral Suspension Medicine with Dye-Free Cherry flavor provides temporary relief from a range of cold and flu symptoms, including fever, minor aches and pains, headache and sore throat. Each 5 milliliter dose of this kids' liquid medicine contains 160 milligrams of the pain reliever and fever reducer acetaminophen to temporarily reduce fever and help relieve minor aches and pains due to the common cold, flu, sore throat, headache, and toothache. This children's cold & flu symptom medicine also comes in a kid-friendly dye-free cherry flavor and is ibuprofen-, aspirin- and alcohol-free, and is gentle on the tummy. From the #1 pediatrician recommended brand for pain & fever relief, Tylenol has been used by parents decade after decade for effective symptom relief.
- Children's Tylenol Liquid Oral Suspension Medicine with acetaminophen for pain and fever relief
- Children's Tylenol Liquid Oral Suspension starts to reduce fever in as little as 15 minutes
- Helps temporarily relieve cold and flu symptoms, including fever, sore throat and headache
- The liquid kids' medicine starts working fast to also relieve toothache & temporarily reduce fever
- Each 5mL dose contains 160 mg acetaminophen fever reducer & pain reliever for minor aches & pains
- The oral medicine can be used by children 2 to 11 years and comes in a kid-friendly dye-free cherry flavor
- The effective formula is ibuprofen-, aspirin-, alcohol and dye-free and is gentle on the tummy
- Tylenol is the #1 pediatrician recommended brand for pain & fever relief
- Effective children's cold & flu symptom relief from the brand parents have used for over 60 years