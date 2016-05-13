Intended for kids ages 2 to 11 years, Children's Tylenol Liquid Oral Suspension Medicine with Dye-Free Cherry flavor provides temporary relief from a range of cold and flu symptoms, including fever, minor aches and pains, headache and sore throat. Each 5 milliliter dose of this kids' liquid medicine contains 160 milligrams of the pain reliever and fever reducer acetaminophen to temporarily reduce fever and help relieve minor aches and pains due to the common cold, flu, sore throat, headache, and toothache. This children's cold & flu symptom medicine also comes in a kid-friendly dye-free cherry flavor and is ibuprofen-, aspirin- and alcohol-free, and is gentle on the tummy. From the #1 pediatrician recommended brand for pain & fever relief, Tylenol has been used by parents decade after decade for effective symptom relief.

