Chloe Pinot Grigio White Wine

750 mLUPC: 0008130800333
Product Details

Hailing from the cool Northern Italian Valdadige D.O.C., Chloe Pinot Grigio is a classic expression of this timeless varietal. Alluring aromatics lead into an intense expression of the Pinot Grigio grape with a generously structured mouthfeel. On the palate, fruit-forward flavors of juicy white peach, soft melon, crisp apple and floral honeysuckle lead to a crisp, refreshing finish with a subtle undertone of Meyer lemon. Pair with grilled halibut with cilantro garlic butter.

  • 750ml Bottle
  • 12.5% alcohol by volume