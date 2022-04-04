Hover to Zoom
Chloe Pinot Grigio White Wine
750 mLUPC: 0008130800333
Hailing from the cool Northern Italian Valdadige D.O.C., Chloe Pinot Grigio is a classic expression of this timeless varietal. Alluring aromatics lead into an intense expression of the Pinot Grigio grape with a generously structured mouthfeel. On the palate, fruit-forward flavors of juicy white peach, soft melon, crisp apple and floral honeysuckle lead to a crisp, refreshing finish with a subtle undertone of Meyer lemon. Pair with grilled halibut with cilantro garlic butter.
- 750ml Bottle
- 12.5% alcohol by volume