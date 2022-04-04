Hover to Zoom
Chloe Pinot Noir Red Wine
750 mLUPC: 0008130800356
Chloe Pinot Noir is an elegant, yet complex wine that delivers supple structure, ripe fruit flavors and robust aromas. It exudes fruit-forward flavors and aromas of fresh strawberry, juicy plum and black cherry. A plush, velvety mouthfeel is followed by an undeniably, satisfying finish with soft notes of spicy clove and vanilla. Pair with herb crusted lamb chops or lasagna.
- 750ml Bottle
- 13.9% alcohol by volume
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Disclaimer
