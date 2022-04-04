Chloe Pinot Noir is an elegant, yet complex wine that delivers supple structure, ripe fruit flavors and robust aromas. It exudes fruit-forward flavors and aromas of fresh strawberry, juicy plum and black cherry. A plush, velvety mouthfeel is followed by an undeniably, satisfying finish with soft notes of spicy clove and vanilla. Pair with herb crusted lamb chops or lasagna.

750ml Bottle

13.9% alcohol by volume