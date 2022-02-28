Chobani™ Chocolate Peanut Butter Flavored Nutrient Spread Perspective: front
Chobani™ Chocolate Peanut Butter Flavored Nutrient Spread Perspective: back
Chobani™ Chocolate Peanut Butter Flavored Nutrient Spread Perspective: left
Chobani™ Chocolate Peanut Butter Flavored Nutrient Spread Perspective: right
Chobani™ Chocolate Peanut Butter Flavored Nutrient Spread

10 ozUPC: 0081829001844
This snack gives back. 100% of profits help end malnutrition worldwide.

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
9.0 Unspecified servings per container
Serving size2 TBSP
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g21%
Saturated Fat2.5g13%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium30mg1%
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar5g0%
Protein8g16%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Peanuts, high oleic rapeseed oil, whey protein isolate, cane sugar, dutch cocoa, hydrogenated palm oil, milk minerals, natural flavors, nutrient extract blend (spinach, broccoli, sweet potato, mushroom, sunflower seeds), salt. Contains: Peanuts and milk.

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.