Ingredients

Peanuts, high oleic rapeseed oil, whey protein isolate, cane sugar, dutch cocoa, hydrogenated palm oil, milk minerals, natural flavors, nutrient extract blend (spinach, broccoli, sweet potato, mushroom, sunflower seeds), salt. Contains: Peanuts and milk.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More