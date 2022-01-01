Ingredients

CULTURED LOWFAT YOGURT, CANE SUGAR, WATER, HAZELNUTS, CHOCOLATE, COCOA BUTTER, MILK, COCOA, NATURAL FLAVORS, LEMON JUICE CONCENTRATE, FRUIT PECTIN, LOCUST BEAN GUM, GUAR GUM, SOY LECITHIN, SALT, VANILLA EXTRACT. CONTAINS MILK, HAZELNUTS, AND SOY. 6 live and active cultures: S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus, L. Acidophilus, Bifidus, L. Casei, and L. Rhamnosus. Made with milk from cows not treated with rBST. Milk from rBST-treated cows is not significantly different. Manufactured on a line that also handles peanuts and tree nuts.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Oats,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More