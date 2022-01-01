Chobani® Flip® Low-Fat Chocolate Trifecta Greek Yogurt Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Chobani® Flip® Low-Fat Chocolate Trifecta Greek Yogurt Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Chobani® Flip® Low-Fat Chocolate Trifecta Greek Yogurt Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Chobani® Flip® Low-Fat Chocolate Trifecta Greek Yogurt

5.3 ozUPC: 0081829001791
Purchase Options

Product Details

Chocolate Chobani® Greek Yogurt meets its match with double chocolate fudge, chocolate brownies and chocolate cookies for an only natural, feel-good snack.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
1.0 Unspecified servings per container
Serving size4.5 oz
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g6%
Saturated Fat2.5g13%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium60mg3%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber3g11%
Sugar18g
Protein10g20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
CULTURED LOWFAT YOGURT, CANE SUGAR, WATER, HAZELNUTS, CHOCOLATE, COCOA BUTTER, MILK, COCOA, NATURAL FLAVORS, LEMON JUICE CONCENTRATE, FRUIT PECTIN, LOCUST BEAN GUM, GUAR GUM, SOY LECITHIN, SALT, VANILLA EXTRACT. CONTAINS MILK, HAZELNUTS, AND SOY. 6 live and active cultures: S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus, L. Acidophilus, Bifidus, L. Casei, and L. Rhamnosus. Made with milk from cows not treated with rBST. Milk from rBST-treated cows is not significantly different. Manufactured on a line that also handles peanuts and tree nuts.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Oats,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More