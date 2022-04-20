Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Chobani® Paddy's Lucky Batch Mint Cookie Coffee Creamer
24 fl ozUPC: 0081829001893
Purchase Options
Product Details
Natural cream, real milk, and cane sugar in a limited-release mint & cookies flavor.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
47.0 Unspecified servings per container
Serving size1 TBSP
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate4g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar4g0%
Protein0g0%
Calcium4mg0%
Potassium5mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
MILK, CREAM, CANE SUGAR, NATURAL FLAVORS, FRUIT JUICE CONCENTRATE AND TURMERIC (FOR COLOR), COCOA. CONTAINS MILK.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More