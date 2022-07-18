Chobani® Plain Oat Milk Perspective: front
Chobani® Plain Oat Milk Perspective: back
Chobani® Plain Oat Milk Perspective: right
Chobani® Plain Oat Milk

96 fl ozUPC: 0081829001860
Product Details

A rich and creamy oat drink, made with the goodness of whole grain, gluten-free oats. An excellent source of calcium, and a good source of vitamins A and D, without nuts, dairy, or lactose.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g12%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3%
Sodium100mg4%
Total Carbohydrate19g6%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar14g
Protein12g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cultured Lowfat Milk , Cane Sugar , Bananas , Water , Almonds , Chocolate , Honey , Cocoa , Cocoa Butter , Natural Flavors , Fruit Pectin , Sea Salt , Locust Bean Gum , Lemon Juice Concentrate , Vanilla Bean Powder , Turmeric ( For Color ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Oats. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
