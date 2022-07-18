Ingredients

Ultra-filtered Nonfat Milk, Water, Skim Milk†, Allulose, Contains 2% or Less of: Natural Flavors, Tapioca Flour, Citrus Fiber, Vegetable Juice Concentrate (For Color) †, Guar Gum, Sea Salt, Stevia Leaft Extract (Reb M), Monk Fruit Extract, Citric Acid, Enzyme, Cultures.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More