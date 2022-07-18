Hover to Zoom
Chobani® with Zero Surgar Strawberry Greek Yogurt
5.3 ozUPC: 0081829001829
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1container (150 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium60mg2.61%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein11g
Calcium130mg10%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Ultra-filtered Nonfat Milk, Water, Skim Milk†, Allulose, Contains 2% or Less of: Natural Flavors, Tapioca Flour, Citrus Fiber, Vegetable Juice Concentrate (For Color) †, Guar Gum, Sea Salt, Stevia Leaft Extract (Reb M), Monk Fruit Extract, Citric Acid, Enzyme, Cultures.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
