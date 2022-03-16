Ingredients

Oat Blend ( Water , Whole Grain Oats ) , Contains 2% Or Less Of : Rapeseed Oil ( Low Erucic Acid ) , Sea Salt , Natural Flavors , Nutrient Extract Blend ( Fruit and Vegetable Sources ) , Calcium Carbonate , Gellan Gum , Dipotassium Phosphate .

Allergen Info

Contains Oats. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible