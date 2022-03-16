Chobani Zero Sugar Plain Oat Milk Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Chobani Zero Sugar Plain Oat Milk Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Chobani Zero Sugar Plain Oat Milk Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Chobani Zero Sugar Plain Oat Milk Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Chobani Zero Sugar Plain Oat Milk

52 fl ozUPC: 0081829001747
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 23

Product Details

  • Grows with Less Water: Oats require less water to grow than almonds
  • Packaged Sustainably: Chobani® Oat is packaged in a recyclable Sustainable Forestry Initiative®-certified pulp carton
  • Diversifies Our Diets: While agriculture production is primarily corn, rice, and wheat, oats bring a welcome diversity to our diet
  • Promoting Sustainable Forestry
  • Improves Soil Health: Oats are a cover crop, enriching the soil where they grow and protecting it from erosion

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
6.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g6%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium50mg2%
Total Carbohydrate9g3%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium260mg20%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium360mg8%
Vitamin A90International Unit10%
Vitamin D2International Unit10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Oat Blend ( Water , Whole Grain Oats ) , Contains 2% Or Less Of : Rapeseed Oil ( Low Erucic Acid ) , Sea Salt , Natural Flavors , Nutrient Extract Blend ( Fruit and Vegetable Sources ) , Calcium Carbonate , Gellan Gum , Dipotassium Phosphate .

Allergen Info
Contains Oats. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More