Chobani Zero Sugar Plain Oat Milk
Product Details
- Grows with Less Water: Oats require less water to grow than almonds
- Packaged Sustainably: Chobani® Oat is packaged in a recyclable Sustainable Forestry Initiative®-certified pulp carton
- Diversifies Our Diets: While agriculture production is primarily corn, rice, and wheat, oats bring a welcome diversity to our diet
- Promoting Sustainable Forestry
- Improves Soil Health: Oats are a cover crop, enriching the soil where they grow and protecting it from erosion
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Oat Blend ( Water , Whole Grain Oats ) , Contains 2% Or Less Of : Rapeseed Oil ( Low Erucic Acid ) , Sea Salt , Natural Flavors , Nutrient Extract Blend ( Fruit and Vegetable Sources ) , Calcium Carbonate , Gellan Gum , Dipotassium Phosphate .
Allergen Info
Contains Oats. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More